Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

