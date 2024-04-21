Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $146.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.