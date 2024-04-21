Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

