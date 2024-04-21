Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $250.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day moving average of $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

