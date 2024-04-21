Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 49,860 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,860 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

