Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.13. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,585 shares changing hands.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

