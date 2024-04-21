Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.95. Seven & i shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 104,560 shares trading hands.

Seven & i Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

