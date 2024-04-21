Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Aberdeen International Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
