Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.14. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 21,046 shares.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
