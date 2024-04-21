Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.14. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 21,046 shares.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,490 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

