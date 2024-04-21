BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as low as $11.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 43,908 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $120,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

