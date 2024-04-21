BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as low as $11.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 43,908 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
