Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $773.10

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.10 ($9.62) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.36). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.46), with a volume of 59,946 shares changing hands.
Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 772.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £567.72 million, a P/E ratio of -938.27 and a beta of 1.26.
Henderson Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Henderson Smaller Companies
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
