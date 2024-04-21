Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $773.10

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.10 ($9.62) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.36). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.46), with a volume of 59,946 shares changing hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 772.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £567.72 million, a P/E ratio of -938.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Henderson Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Henderson Smaller Companies

In other news, insider Yen Mei Lim purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.08 ($12,437.55). Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

