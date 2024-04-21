Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.95

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.66. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 418,548 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, VP David J. Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEA. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,648,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,684 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,667.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after buying an additional 2,774,180 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,261,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 677,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 562,569 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

