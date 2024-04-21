Stephenson & Company Inc. Invests $3.63 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

