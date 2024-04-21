Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1 %

WBD stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

