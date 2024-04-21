Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 1.5 %

PAYX stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

