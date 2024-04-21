CNB Bank Has $593,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CNB Bank lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.27 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

