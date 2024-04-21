The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $77.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

