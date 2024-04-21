Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,287 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Kellanova worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $4,254,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,775,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,782,821.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,308,322 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

