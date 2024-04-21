Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a one year low of $146.22 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

