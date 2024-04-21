Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HALO. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

HALO opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.