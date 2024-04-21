Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

