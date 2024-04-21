Netflix’s (NFLX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $713.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $638.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix stock opened at $555.04 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $605.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

