Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

HWC opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,183 shares of company stock worth $1,450,992. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,744,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

