Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $87,684.02 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,380,735.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $216,382.66.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $212,171.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

