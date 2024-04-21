Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Get Prologis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 38.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.