Kelly Rodriques Sells 20,803 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,437,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68.
- On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86.
Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRGE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
