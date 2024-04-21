Kelly Rodriques Sells 20,803 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,437,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68.

On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 129.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRGE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Further Reading

