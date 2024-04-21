Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

