Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $360.00 at TD Cowen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.95.
View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen
Amgen Price Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.