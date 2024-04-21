Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $360.00 at TD Cowen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.