Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Scotiabank

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PACB. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.