Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.99) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.