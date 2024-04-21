Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.99) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.