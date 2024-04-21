Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.99) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

