Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACHV. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of ACHV opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

