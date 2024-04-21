Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
