Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

