Encore Capital Group’s (ECPG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.36. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $277.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,457,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.