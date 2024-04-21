Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

VIRX opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.