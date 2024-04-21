Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT Raised to $13.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $378.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.94% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Backblaze news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $25,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $25,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,775.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,429 shares of company stock worth $851,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth $2,479,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

