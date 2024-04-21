Truist Financial Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $68.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CBRL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.