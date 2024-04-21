StockNews.com Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIVN. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,932,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,612,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.