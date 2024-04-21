Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Etsy Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $104.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,273,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

