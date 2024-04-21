UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ URGN opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.07.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $306,829. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

