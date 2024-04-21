Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Beam Global

Beam Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 592,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.