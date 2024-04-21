Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $228.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $209,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 43.1% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $592,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

