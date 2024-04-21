Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($6.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 125.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $49,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 227,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 158,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

