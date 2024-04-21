Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,994 shares of company stock worth $27,205,009. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

