Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $245.00 to $213.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.58.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $194.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.