TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRX opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

