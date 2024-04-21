Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Bank of America

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,883 shares of company stock valued at $40,395,135. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after buying an additional 123,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

