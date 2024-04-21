Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

