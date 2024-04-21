Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $143.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

