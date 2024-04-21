UBS Group Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $44.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.72.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

